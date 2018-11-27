SMD celebrates the 47th National Day

This year’s celebration coincides with the Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan’s centennial.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarouni, Director of Sharjah Medical District, Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Jarwan, Assistant Director of Sharjah Medical District, SMD employees in addition to a large number of participants from First Abu Dhabi Bank in Sharjah attended the celebration ceremony.

Al Zarouni said that the celebration is an embodiment of the national values of unity, pride and expression of pride in 100 years of giving, inspiring present and promising future.

Al Zarouni pointed out that the great achievement would not have been made had it not been for the good and wise thought and the far-sighted vision of the UAE founder the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who traced his approach and completed the march of the Union.

The programme included cultural and heritage activities depicting the late Sheikh Zayed’s achievements.