SM, Community Police honour supervisors and observers of parks

Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Al Marri, director of Community Police and a number of employees were present at the honouring ceremony.

Thabet Al Tarifi affirmed that the great interest in parks and their rehabilitation to be an ideal place for all comes within the framework of the Municipality's keenness to implement the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He pointed out that the municipality and the police are essential partners in serving the smiling emirate and the society as a whole, cooperating in maintaining its security and stability, working together to serve the community.

Lt. Colonel Al Marri lauded the cooperation with Sharjah Municipality and its keenness to launch training courses, spread security and safety and maintain community stability.