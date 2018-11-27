SM, Community Police honour supervisors and observers of parks

  • A group photo on the side of the honouring ceremony
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Municipality (SM) received a delegation from the Community Police Department at the Sharjah Police Headquarters on Tuesday morning, during which the police delegation honoured the supervisors and observers of the parks for their cooperation with the police in combating, monitoring, dealing with or reporting of negative phenomena in addition to their commitment to attending the training courses and workshops organised by the Community Police Department in this area.
Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Al Marri, director of Community Police and a number of employees were present at the honouring ceremony.
 
Thabet Al Tarifi affirmed that the great interest in parks and their rehabilitation to be an ideal place for all comes within the framework of the Municipality's keenness to implement the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. 
 
He pointed out that the municipality and the police are essential partners in serving the smiling emirate and the society as a whole, cooperating in maintaining its security and stability, working together to serve the community.
 
Lt. Colonel Al Marri lauded the cooperation with Sharjah Municipality and its keenness to launch training courses, spread security and safety and maintain community stability.