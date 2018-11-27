Obaid Al Tunaiji: In the UAE, nothing is impossible

He explained that the UAE celebrates the 47th anniversary of the sunrise and the passing of 47 years of glory and dignity to a homeland that knows no impossible, thanks to the generosity and vision of our wise leadership that spares no effort to provide a noble life for its citizens, and achieve a comprehensive renaissance in all fields.

Al Tunaiji highlighted the achievements made by the UAE in various fields and made the United Arab Emirates the world’s focus and won the admiration of the countries and peoples of the world.

He said that the UAE is setting the best examples of values, principles of humanity in tolerance, giving and coexistence, thus becoming a land of peace.

Tal Tunaiji congratulated the UAE wise leadership, citizens and residents on the occasion of the 47th National Day, which is being celebrated this year under the slogan "This is Zayed ... this is UAE" in honour of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.