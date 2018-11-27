‘Sharjah Finance’ combines authenticity of the past with modernity of the present

The open day, which saw the participation of the Department’s employees, witnessed several heritage and cultural activities.

The slogan of the celebration has been chosen in line with the Year of Zayed depicting Emirati life in the past through to the wise and inspiring vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE, and the various achievements in all fields made during his time and later until today.

Rima Al Shamsi, Director of the Government Communication section at the Sharjah Central Finance Department, stated that the UAE has made huge achievements over the past 47 years crowned by all the progress and development in all areas we see today.

She added that the slogan of the celebration highlights the sacrifices made by the forefathers and fathers and their perseverance which led to the leading position the UAE is enjoying.

She continued that the Department aims, through these celebrations, to enhance the spirit of nationalism in its employees, highlight the Emirati folkloric legacy and emphasise the aspects of development and renaissance the UAE has realised.