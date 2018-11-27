SDPW launches third edition of ‘Ertaqi’ award

Abdullah Bu Ali, Director of the Department of Human and Financial Resources at SDPW pointed out that the award consists of 6 categories aiming to serve several objectives and positive values SDPW is keen to disseminate among its employees including motivating them to innovate and excel in the various administrative fields, encourage the spirit of competitiveness and excellence among the staff, highlight the culture of quality and development, and contribute to providing a proper environment that helps constant development.

He reiterated that the award is a true translation of the wise leadership’s directives and the constant support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and follow up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The award is a recognition of competencies and honouring people of excellence as well as disseminating the culture of excellence among the staff.