‘Sharjah Human Resources’ marks UAE 47th National Day

The celebrations saw the attendance of Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), Chairman of the Directorate of Human Resources in Sharjah, heads of the Directorate’s branches, department heads and several members of the staff.

The celebration included several heritage activities and competitions, traditional dance, singing and food as well as an exhibition displaying heritage pictures and other national projects.

Dr. Bin Khadem expressed loyalty and gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan; UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; citizens and residents of the UAE, on this dear occasion.

He stated that these celebrations are expressions of love, loyalty to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the Union, and belonging to homeland and the UAE leadership.