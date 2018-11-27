Sharjah Police mark 47th National Day

  • Tuesday 27, November 2018 in 6:32 PM
  • Part of Sharjah Police marking of the UAE 47th National Day
    Part of Sharjah Police marking of the UAE 47th National Day
Sharjah 24: Sharjah Police General Headquarter Tuesday organised a celebration to mark the UAE 47th National Day witnessed at the police headquarters by Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police in the presence of heads of various departments, directors, police officers and noncommissioned officers as well as individuals and Sharjah Police staff.
Police officers and participants from the different police departments and sections as well as other institutions took part in a march to mark the UAE 47th National Day. The celebration involved several activities including raising the UAE flag, exhibitions, gifts distribution and playing traditional and folkloric songs and dances as well as displaying heritage activities.
 
The participants in the march expressed happiness about the celebration and wished the UAE leaders long life, and progress, security and prosperity to the people of the UAE.