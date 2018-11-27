SM provides 200 large pumps to deal with rain drainage

SM teams cooperated with the Sharjah Police General Command to deal with rainwater in residential areas in the City of Sharjah, in order to ensure safety of the residents and citizens.

The Municipality announced its readiness to deal with all calls and reports on 993, in light of the rain that affected different parts of the country. It called on all residents and visitors to be vigilant, avoid the flood areas, drive with caution and attention, and not to be preoccupied with taking photograph while driving wishing everyone safety, and happy time during the beautiful winter atmosphere.