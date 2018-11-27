AED 10 million for SCI’s initiatives on UAE National Day

During a press conference at the headquarters of SCI, Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Board Member and Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, said that during a decades, the charity had provides a variety of initiatives on the occasion of the UAE National Day.

He added that in December of this year, UAE would have completed 47 years of hard work, hope, success, and distinction, and the celebration will annually be on that glorious day.

Bin Khadem noted that the Charity's initiatives this year coincides with the ‘Year of Zayed’ and the 100th birth anniversary of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the UAE who gave so much to humanity and the world.

He also called upon benefactors, donors and philanthropists to continue their support to help in achieving SCI’s mission, which aimed at reaching various segments within and outside the country.