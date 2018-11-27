Sharjah celebrates UAE 47th National Day in Three final stations

At the same time, celebrations in Sharjah include various activities in Al Hamriya, Al Batayeh and Wadi Al Helou in an integrated scene of National Day celebrations. The National Park in Sharjah will feature exciting events and activities that highlight the joy expressed by citizens and residents alike in these glorious days.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Head of the Higher Committee of 47th National Day Celebrations in Sharjah said: “This year, our celebrations are varied and full of activities and programmes presented across the cities of Sharjah and cover cultural, heritage, artistic, recreational and informative areas. They include military parades, air and parachute shows, heritage performances, water and acrobatic shows, carnival parades,theatre performances, kids’ games and more. The activities complement each other in creating a scene suited for the great national occasion They strengthen and consolidate loyalty to the wise leadership and to the country that has achieved distinction and glory in various fields and has become a model to be followed in the world.”

He noted that the Emirate of Sharjah will see three stations of major and distinctive celebrations that begin from Sharjah National Park on Wednesday, November 28. Over the course of six days, admittance to the park will be free to allow the public to witness a variety of activities and programmes including: Sultan Al Quloob, Freej Al Tayebeen, varied folkloric performances, Zayed Oasis and a play titled “Zayed the Human and Teacher”. Bicycles will be provided for cycling around the park, and the public will be able to enjoy folkloric games and dances, a water show themed “A Leader’s Journey”, mural painting, in addition to participating in daily draws. Children as always will have their own fair share of the fun including a kids’ play area, acrobatic shows and a puppets’ theatre.

On November 30, Al Majaz Amphitheatre will host “Emarat Zayed” operetta which tells the story of the UAE’s journey and achievements. Written by poet Musbeh Al Kaabi, the operetta consists of 8 scenes that take the audience on a beautiful and exciting journey that presents the past with nostalgia, the present with joy and soars with the audience towards a bright future. It is directed by Ali Hasan, composed by Fayez Al Saeed and features artists, Hussein Al Jassmi, Fayez Al Saeed, Mohammed Al Shehhi, Aryam and Hanan Redha. On December 02, the 47th National Day will be celebrated at Flag Island.

Al Midfa said: "We are witnessing days filled with joy. National atmosphere is everywhere in the country, particularly in Sharjah with the participation of school students and people of Sharjah who are always present in such celebrations.”