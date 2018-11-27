Sharjah Contact Centre celebrates 47th UAE National Day

Sharjah24: Sharjah Contact Centre of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) organised a celebration for its employees on the occasion of the 47th UAE National Day, in the presence of Eng. Khalid Omar Al Naqbi, Director of Sharjah Contact Centre of SGMB.
The celebration of this glorious day, which was established by the Founding Fathers who worked hard to realise their dream of creating a united nation. 
 
Eng. Khalid expressed his happiness on this precious occasion, adding that this celebration reflect the pride in belonging to the homeland and loyalty to the wise leadership.
 
The celebration was in cooperation with the Supreme Organising Committee of the 47th UAE National Day Anniversary Celebration in Sharjah, to celebrate the 47th UAE National Day -‘This is Zayed. This is the UAE’ -, which coincides with year of “Year of Zayed”.