Sharjah CP: UAE Government Annual Meetings stabilize leadership and progress

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi expressed his pride in the achievements of the country and the strong economy, which requires more efforts to maintain and strengthen these gains, explained that the initiative of the UAE government in setting up the annual meetings was to consolidate the principle of leadership and progress through the development of plans and strategies for a unified and comprehensive vision.

Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah pointed out the importance of the annual meetings, and the resulting joint work and fruitful cooperation between different sectors of the federal and local government, to move forward towards achieving the UAE's future strategy, reaching the UAE level of 2071.