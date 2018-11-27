Sudden deviation, failure to obtain a license cause 1 killed 2 hurt in Kalba

The Operation Room of Kalba received a tip off alerting about the accident at 1pm, causing two casualties and the death of the third.

Major Mohammed Khalfan Al Kindi, Director of Traffic and Patrol Branch at Kalba Comprehensive Police Station said, “On receiving the tip off, traffic patrols of the Kalba police station, the National Ambulance and Civil Defence were rushed to the scene.”

Major Mohammed Khalfan Al Kindi called on motorists and road users to take precautions, not to be distracted while driving, to leave sufficient safety distance between vehicles and to avoid sudden deviation by observing road traffic and wishing safety to all.