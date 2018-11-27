Brigadier General bin Amer: Deterrent measures for Al Fayah, Al Badayer negative behaviors

  • Tuesday 27, November 2018 in 8:45 AM
Sharjah24: On the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on enhancing safety and security in the desert tourism areas, Sharjah Police General Command announced that it will start from Thursday morning, 29 November 2018, the implementation of deterrent measures in all areas of desert, especially the areas of Al Fayah and Al Badayer in the central region of Sharjah.
The measures against negative behaviors that pose a danger to the lives of those who walk in these areas and the lives and safety of others, in addition to behaviors, which undermine public modesty, and constitute a departure from the norms and traditions of society.
 
Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, issued directives to all concerned departments of the Sharjah Police and the units operating the Central Region Police Department to tighten procedures in the mentioned areas.
 
Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer added that severe penalties will be imposed on violators, including confiscation and seizure of vehicles and motorcycles used in these practices, and the signing of violations fines for the perpetrators.
 