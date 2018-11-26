Tariq bin Khadem: 2019 IWAS World Games will be an important sporting event

  • Monday 26, November 2018 in 11:23 AM
Sharjah24: His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Vice Chairman of the Higher Committee of the 2019 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games confirmed that the hosting of this session in February, came as a result of the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his interest in providing all the possibilities and facilities of global sports.
His Excellency also praised the confidence placed by the International Federation of Motor Disability and Amputation in the UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular by granting the emirate the honuor of hosting the IWAS World Games for the second time, pointing out that the next session, will be an important sporting event for the disabled.
 
Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem explained that the results achieved by Sharjah's hosting of the IWAS World Games in 2011 were the participation of 49 countries and a remarkable presence of the world's players and those classified at the international level.
 
Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem noted that the IWAS World Games in February 2019 will witness the participation of more than 60 countries, and about 1200-1300 players, including 7 games.
 