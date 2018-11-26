Tariq bin Khadem: 2019 IWAS World Games will be an important sporting event

His Excellency also praised the confidence placed by the International Federation of Motor Disability and Amputation in the UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular by granting the emirate the honuor of hosting the IWAS World Games for the second time, pointing out that the next session, will be an important sporting event for the disabled.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem explained that the results achieved by Sharjah's hosting of the IWAS World Games in 2011 were the participation of 49 countries and a remarkable presence of the world's players and those classified at the international level.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem noted that the IWAS World Games in February 2019 will witness the participation of more than 60 countries, and about 1200-1300 players, including 7 games.