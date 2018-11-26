Sultan bin Ahmed: We discussed the success fundamentals of the 2019 IWAS World Games

Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed explained that the championship is held periodically every two years. In 2019, the venue of the tournament was chosen in the Emirate of Sharjah. Sharjah is one of the first races to be sponsored the people with Wheelchair and Amputee.

Chairman of the Higher Committee of the 2019 IWAS World Games added that Sharjah is full of sports championships and achievements at all levels, local, regional and international.

Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmed pointed out that hosted 2019 IWAS World Games second time, was the result of the interest of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, a supporter of the disabled and his unlimited support for sport.