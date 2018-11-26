Al Sayadi: Tolerance has been a deeply rooted approach in the UAE community for hundreds years

In an statement for “Sharjah24” Al Sayadi said on the sideline of his lecture on Khorfakkan Family Development Center, topics of his lecture, which he used, are a number of rare recordings and historical documents related to the roots of tolerance in the UAE.

Al Sayadi confirmed that "Tolerance is a long-term tradition in the UAE," he said. "The state has gone a long way in spreading a culture of tolerance and rejecting hatred and discrimination through the constitution, laws, legislation and many international awards.