Al Sayadi: Tolerance has been a deeply rooted approach in the UAE community for hundreds years

  • Monday 26, November 2018 in 9:56 AM
Sharjah24: Abdul Latif Al Sayadi, a researcher at the National Archives of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, stressed that the approach of tolerance and its values is a longstanding and established approach in the social component of the people of the UAE for decades and even centuries.
In an statement for “Sharjah24” Al Sayadi said on the sideline of his lecture on Khorfakkan Family Development Center, topics of his lecture, which he used, are a number of rare recordings and historical documents related to the roots of tolerance in the UAE.
 
Al Sayadi confirmed that "Tolerance is a long-term tradition in the UAE," he said. "The state has gone a long way in spreading a culture of tolerance and rejecting hatred and discrimination through the constitution, laws, legislation and many international awards.    