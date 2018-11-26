Yousef Al Suwaijee: UAE union the most experience powerful regionally, internationally

  • Monday 26, November 2018 in 9:39 AM
Sharjah24: His Excellency Eng. Yousef Saleh Al Suwaijee, the Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), conveyed his congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness the members of the Supreme Council Rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the UAE, on the occasion of the UAE's 47th National Day.
Al Suwaijee explained that the second of December is a national occasion in which we recall the efforts of the late founder of the UAE of the Union Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless him, which built the national structure, with determination and challenged all difficulties, to become the experience of the Union of the UAE, the most powerful and successful experience, regionally, Arab and internationally.         
 
At the end of his speech, His Excellency called upon his staff to exert more efforts to raise the name of the UAE high and make it in the top ranks.