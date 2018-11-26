Yousef Al Suwaijee: UAE union the most experience powerful regionally, internationally

Al Suwaijee explained that the second of December is a national occasion in which we recall the efforts of the late founder of the UAE of the Union Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless him, which built the national structure, with determination and challenged all difficulties, to become the experience of the Union of the UAE, the most powerful and successful experience, regionally, Arab and internationally.

At the end of his speech, His Excellency called upon his staff to exert more efforts to raise the name of the UAE high and make it in the top ranks.