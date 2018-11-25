Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties concludes Professional Diploma Program

Hanadi Obeid Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties, has highlighted the importance of this Professional Diploma Program for several students and parents.

Hanadi Obeid Al Suwaidi has also praised the Centre’s achievements through the development of domestic and foreign relations in cooperation with various individuals and institutions to provide services in accordance with best global practices.

She explained that 389 people with learning disabilities have been registered at the Center since its establishment in 2016, providing academic services to 94 people directly, most prominently are occupational therapy , speech sessions, and academic sessions in Arabic, English and mathematics.