SRTA celebrates UAE's 47th National Day

  • Sunday 25, November 2018 in 6:11 PM
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has celebrated the UAE's 47th National Day through organising a variety of events and activities, in the presence of His Excellency Eng. Yousef Saleh Al Suwaijee, the Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), at the SRTA’s headquarters in Al Azra.
The ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries, officials, and several other employees. 
 
The events included the national poems, a number of heritage competitions among staff, and students’ performances.
 
During the celebration, His Excellency Eng. Yousef Saleh Al Suwaijee has inaugurated the Zayed bin Sultan Hall on this occasion which commemorates the 100th birthday of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. 
 
Commenting on the event, His Excellency Eng. Yousef Saleh Al Suwaijee has highlighted the importance of celebration this special occasion which highlights the values of loyalty and belonging to the beloved country, underscoring the role of the founding father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. 