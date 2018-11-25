SRTA celebrates UAE's 47th National Day

The ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries, officials, and several other employees.

The events included the national poems, a number of heritage competitions among staff, and students’ performances.

During the celebration, His Excellency Eng. Yousef Saleh Al Suwaijee has inaugurated the Zayed bin Sultan Hall on this occasion which commemorates the 100th birthday of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Commenting on the event, His Excellency Eng. Yousef Saleh Al Suwaijee has highlighted the importance of celebration this special occasion which highlights the values of loyalty and belonging to the beloved country, underscoring the role of the founding father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.