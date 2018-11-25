“My Health 7th Regional Conference” launches Monday to combat obesity among children and youth

The My Health Conference 2018 is being held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah. The conference will also be held with a strategic partnership from the University of Sharjah, and will focus on the theme of nutrition, which is a key factor in preventing chronic diseases.

The conference will be held for 2 days at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the University of Sharjah, under the theme of “Talk, Listen, Change.” The conference will include 14 panel discussions that feature a variety of topics including obesity, nutrition, and the negative effects of obesity on the physiological and psychological health of both children and youth.

Her Excellency Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, stated that the importance of the 7th edition of My Health conference lies in the fact that it highlights one of the most prominent issues facing the next generation, and it represents an opportunity to come up with recommendations that can help address this phenomenon in a scientific manner, with the participation of a group of international experts and in cooperation with the World Health Organisation.

Discussion and sessions

The My Health conference will begin on Tuesday with a plenary session entitled “Global, regional and national burden of obesity,” which will discuss the WHO Global and regional strategies to address the double burden of malnutrition and the diet-related risk factors for Non-Communicable Diseases. The session will also review global initiatives in obesity prevention, approaches in developing policies on food marketing to children, and the national action plan on obesity prevention in the UAE.

The next session of the day will examine the UN experience on restrictions in marketing foods to children, the standardization of food composition tables in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, and the experience of obesity prevention in Europe and the lessons learned. The second session will discuss recent dieting styles, dietary chemoprevention against cancer, the complications and coping strategies of obesity, and nutrition and mental health.

The last day of the conference will begin with a Youth Plenary Session entitled “Bright Future,” followed by a session that will discuss ways to treat a leaky gut, as well as a technique to reduce the consumer level of salt at the national level. The session will also review the experience of the initiative “lose grams and gain years,” in addition to the role of nutrition in regenerative medicine, the parents’ role in child obesity prevention, and the health of adolescents.

The last session of the day will discuss the knowledge and attitudes towards energy drinks among young athletes in the UAE, and the role of probiotics in the prevention of diabetes, as well as the role of breastfeeding in promoting maternal and child health. The session will also discuss a physical exercise recipe for children and youth, the UAE examples of implementing a mass media campaign, and nutrition myths and facts.

The conference will conclude with a discussion on how to prevent obesity complications, the psychological effects of obesity on children, and the topic of obesity and skin diseases in youth, in addition to natural beauty secrets for skin care.

The conference will also feature the participation of more than 30 Arab and European doctors and experts, who represent global institutions that work in various fields of child care.