Sharjah Ruler inspects work progress of Sharjah Mosque

The visit comes as part of His Highness' keenness to review the progress of work of various vital and important projects that serve the citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah, aiming to provide them with the best services in line with the emirate’s overall development plans.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed by His Excellency Engineer Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Consultant at the Directorate of Town Planning and Survey, on the project’s details and the stages of completion.

His Highness has also reviewed the Mosque’s construction plans, its service facilities, the internal designs, engravings and decorations, and its Islamic art & architecture.

The Sharjah Mosque is an architectural and aesthetic masterpiece that is added to the Sharjah’s vital important projects that serve a large segment of the society, especially residents of Al Tayy Suburb, Al Suyoh Suburb, and Tilal City in Sharjah.

With its capacity for 24 thousand prayers, Sharjah Mosque has also a number of gardens, fountains, facilities and services for several worshippers and the elderly. The Sharjah Mosque has an important strategic location overlooking the Emirates Road and Mleiha Road.