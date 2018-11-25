ICCX Middle East 2018 opens at Expo Centre Sharjah

The exhibition provides a unique platform to showcase the latest products and solutions for future high-efficiency buildings, and offers a wide range of offerings that meet the growing construction needs of the region.

The two-day international exhibition, which will conclude on Monday, is being held in cooperation with the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce, and with support from the American Concrete Institute, the International Federation for Structural Concrete and the Spanish Manufacturers’ Association of Construction and Mining Equipment.

The ICCX Middle East 2018 was inaugurated by HE Marwan bin Jasim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); and His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO Expo Centre Sharjah; in the presence of Dr. Holger Karutz, Managing Director of ad-media GmbH, the organizer of ICCX exhibition; Ms. Alexandra Chambless, Vice Consul Economic and Cultural Affairs at the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany; Mr. Felix Neugart, CEO of German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK); as well as a number of officials and heads of major construction companies in Sharjah and the UAE.

His Excellency Marwan bin Jasim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), stated that the International Concrete Conference and Exhibition represents an added benefit to the agenda of exhibitions hosted by the emirate of Sharjah throughout the year and organized by Expo Centre Sharjah. He remarked that organizing this event for the second year in a row and successfully attracting more than 100 local and international suppliers reflects the emirate’s status as a prominent destination for investment and tourism, as well as an economic centre that attracts businesspeople and companies from all over the world due to the advantages and facilities it provides to support the growth of their business.

His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that organizing the 2nd edition of the International Concrete Conference and Exhibition Middle East comes as a response to the growing needs of the construction sector in the UAE and the region, and as a direct result of the success of the first edition of the exhibition. Al Midfa remarked that the exhibition is the first event of its kind in the region for the local concrete and precast industry. He expressed his confidence that the second edition of the exhibition will unlock greater opportunities for all participants and exhibitors from all around the world.

The 2nd edition of the exhibition comes at a time when the construction sector in the UAE is still considered the growth driver of the economy, with BMI research forecasting real growth of 8.9% in 2018 and 9.7% percent in 2019. It also forecast the UAE to rank 19th among the biggest construction markets in the world, which would account for 13.8% of the country’s GDP.

“The region, with infrastructure and construction projects worth trillions of dollars, offers abundant opportunities for the concrete and precast industry as governments seek to develop infrastructure to meet the requirements of mega events like the World Expo 2020, as well as rapidly expanding populations, rising urbanisation and large-scale investments in infrastructure & industrial sectors,” said Dr. Holger Karutz, Managing Director of ad-media GmbH.

He added that the exhibition is considered the ideal event for major regional companies that are looking for better ways to meet their growing demands and strive to achieve a leading position in a competitive market.

The conference programme of ICCX ME 2018 features experts from across the world and will seek to provide insights into innovative approaches that the concrete and precast concrete industry will employ in the future, in addition to delving into challenges and other opportunities that the industry is likely to face.