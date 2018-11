The Decree No. (45) of 2018 stipulates that the Sharjah Private Education Authority enjoys the legal personality and the full legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives, affiliated to Sharjah Government.

A law shall be issued regulating the Authority, its objectives, jurisdiction and all its affairs.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.