SEWA, Sharjah MoHRE concludes first phase of their initiative

His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, stressed that the launch of “Be an usher” initiative’s objectives is to raise the awareness among the citizens on water and electricity rationalisation of consumption.

Dr. Eng. Al Leem praised the cooperation of Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in Sharjah, in achieving the initiative’s goals.

He also stressed that a training programme was implemented for the participants to prepare and educate them on the principles of rationalization, hoping that the initiative will achieve its objectives.