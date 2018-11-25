SEWA, Sharjah MoHRE concludes first phase of their initiative

Sharjah24: In cooperation with Sharjah Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) concluded the first phase of the guiding initiative, which aimed at rehabilitating the employees in educating the society on the methods of rationalization.
His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, stressed that the launch of “Be an usher” initiative’s objectives is to raise the awareness among the citizens on water and electricity rationalisation of consumption.
 
Dr. Eng. Al Leem praised the cooperation of Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in Sharjah, in achieving the initiative’s goals.
 
He also stressed that a training programme was implemented for the participants to prepare and educate them on the principles of rationalization, hoping that the initiative will achieve its objectives.