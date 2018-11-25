SDHR honours employees in Eastern Region

The employees were honoured by His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), Chairman of Sharjah HRD, in the presence of a number of dignitaries and employees.

As part of the UAE's 47th National Day Celebration, this initiative comes to empower several Emirati employees, emphasising the importance of their roles and efforts in achieving the goals and support the development process in the country.

Commenting on this honouring, His Excellency Dr. Tariq bin Khadem thanked the employees for their dedication and efforts, praising the efforts of its national cadres which have enhanced the Department's position and contributed to delivering its services to every beneficiary in the region with the highest quality standards.

The employees have expressed their appreciation to such initiative that boost their achievements in the workplace.