SCD launches programme to boost coaching culture at the workplace

The SCD stressed that ‘Coaching’ cultures in the workplace creates an open and morale boosting environment for employees which will help improve performance, innovation, and create effective solutions. SCD launched the program with the aim to provide participants with the tools and techniques to coach their teams in the workplace and empower them to deal with daily challenges. The program will also stimulate their creativity and encourage proactive behavior.

The intensive program is fully approved by the International Coach Federation (ICF), the leading professional body representing 32,000 coaches worldwide. It provides 74 coach-specific training hours for those who wish to progress to a professional level and be an ‘ICF Associate Certified Coach’. It is fully recognised as part of ICF application for the credential.

SCD noted that the world's largest investment organisations which practices "Coaching", finds it to be one of the most powerful development tool. Coaching improves their performance and ability to overcome challenges. The International Coach Federation (ICF), reported that companies who employ a 'Coach' have seen their employees' competencies improved by 70%, business management by 61%, time management skills by 57%, whilst team's effectiveness increased by 51%, achieving 99% satisfaction with the results.

This is done through theoretical and practical training which develops participants’ ability to interact with their teams more positively. Coaching also guides them to achieve their personal and professional goals, and better handle and manage data.

Saeed Alhammadi, Director of Corporate Communication at SCD, said: “The ‘Certified Coach Program’ seeks to develop youth’s professional skills, as we believe in the importance of their role in enhancing corporate competitiveness productivity. The initiative comes in line with the government directives to improve the quality of public sector services. This experience will help leaders learn core coaching competencies such as active listening, goal setting, creating awareness and building rapport, and how to apply these in their day to day work lives, as well as in their personal lives.”

Differences between ‘Coaching, Mentoring, Consulting and Counselling’

In the first day of the program, participants had the opportunity to learn about the difference between ‘Coaching, Mentoring Consulting and Counselling’.

A counselor is someone who helps others and gives them advice mainly based from his experience in a particular field. The mentor’s profession is often related to seniority in a place or a system. The mentor-mentee relationship is similar to a teacher-student relationship. A mentor helps a mentee improve their abilities and professional skills through guidance.

Coaching relies on informed dialogue. A coach does not give advice, find solutions, or focus on problems, instead helps people learn how to set and reach their goals through questions and feedback, based on the client's answers without any intervention by the coach.

Strengthen the coach–student bond





Programme participant, Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Head of Commercial Investment, Department of Economic Development, Sharjah, said: “I would like to thank SCD for their relentless efforts to launch programmes that develop our skills and nurture our capabilities. I enrolled into the Certified Coach programme to improve my leadership skills and learn about the practices of the International Coach Federation (ICF), which will surely enrich my experience as a coach.”

“Being part of the programme has helped me gain insights into practices, which have developed my coaching skills and taken me further in my journey of self-improvement. For instance, the Co-active Model aims to strengthen the bond between a coach and their trainee, and can be applied to all areas of professional conduct.”

Improving work environment and increasing productivity





Another participant, Mai Al Hajri, Quality and Corporate Planning Manager, Sharjah International Airport, noted: “I was very happy to have added this unique experience to my learnings. The programme has helped me understand the difference between training and coaching in a practical way. I have gained several skills and experiences through my participation, which have helped me generate some new ideas and discover my potential. I look forward to taking the positivity from this programme to my peers at work and hopefully that will have a positive influence on our productivity and teamwork.”

About Sharjah for Capability Development:

Established in 2005, Sharjah Tatweer Forum (now Sharjah for Capability Development), is a subsidiary of the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, established by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. The foundation has more than 800 young members who contribute to achieving its goals through their ideas, visions, suggestions, recommendations, activities, initiatives and voluntary work.