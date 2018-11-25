SCC’s Committee visits Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club

The delegation was received by Salim Mohammed Bin Huaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of Al Dhaid Club, Board members and a number of club’s cadres.

In the presence of a number of dignitaries, the two parties discussed a number of issues of mutual interests and the future plans.

During the visit, the committee’s members were briefed on the Club’s most distinguished achievements which translate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.