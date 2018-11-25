Douglas Dubler stresses the importance of attention to detail

“As a photographer, people find it surprising that I am so obsessed with Leonardo da Vinci,” Dubler began. But the more Dubler researched da Vinci and his work, the more he was impressed with his attention to detail, and his desire of seeing things that are unseen the little details.

“If photography existed in da Vinci’s time, he would have been a photographer because of his obsession with light,” Dubler asserted.

Highlighting the influence that da Vinci has had on his work, Dubler showcased a series of his own images, pointing out to the command of light, and reflection and refraction techniques.

Drawing inspiration from da Vinci, Dubler explained how he uses light and plays around with angles and distance to create interesting images. “I will wait in one place for eight hours for the right light,” Dubler says. Stressing the one quality that can be found in all good photographers is infinite patience.

And when it comes to what makes a good picture, Dubler says that while he may strive for perfection, his intention is to make great art.

“One of my mantras is to let the perfect be the enemy of the good,” he said.

“I am the enemy of the good. I strive for perfection. Never to achieve perfection, but that’s my intention. . . I wrap everything with a blanket of intention. When I go out to take pictures, my intention is to make great art work.”

Taking reference from David Hockney’s book Secret Knowledge, which reveals how artists caught nature with lenses and mirrors, Dubler shows how he adopted similar methods in his own work to illustrate how such techniques can be used to capture accurate likenesses.

Dubler concluded the session by quoting da Vinci: “There are three classes of people. Those who see. Those who see what they are shown. And those that don’t see. Which class do you want to belong to? It’s a decision we all have to make.”

Douglas Dubler is a fashion, beauty and fine art photographer, producing some of the most memorable images in editorial, advertising and fine art photography. His in-depth understanding of light, exposure and colour have provided him with the tools to develop an ultra, high-quality approach to digital photography. Acknowledged as one of the industry's leading colour management experts, specialising in fine art digital printmaking, his ability to meld technology with creative imagery has firmly established Dubler as one of the most innovative artists working today.