Xposure: Rob Taggart recounts photo’s journey from prewire days to split second transmission

Despite being at the centre of this technological revolution, the man seems quite perplexed at the rate and magnitude of the digital evolution that has completely changed the photography field as he knew it. “Back in the day, humankind used what is called pre-wire photo distribution - an early method of transmitting pictures. Bikes, trains and planes, would transmit hard copies of photos around the world. Sometimes it would take days.”

These unique insights, and several more, were shared by Taggart on the final day of the third Xposure International Photography Festival, in Sharjah, on Saturday.

“In 1936 the portable two-case transmitter comes into being. I had to use a two-case transmitter like that. We had to treat these fragile things as gold,” noted Taggart, sifting through pictures of the 62nd Kentucky Derby, and a photo of a gentleman curled up in the boot of a car, processing pictures of the 1939 Virginia mine explosion.

“We worked a lot out of bathrooms and toilets,” he said, showing a photo titled, ‘Unnamed toilet–cum-darkroom somewhere’.

Next, the audience saw a Reuters mobile darkroom from the 80s. “We had started printing in colour by then. What you see is a black and white chemistry film development kit to the left, and colour chemistry kit to the right. These rooms had to be temperature controlled.”

He pulled up a UPI (United Press International)/Reuters video of a 16s drum transmitter at work next. “The sound still gives me nightmares. I would be sitting alone in a hotel room transmitting dozens of pictures on this thing, praying the line doesn’t get interrupted or lost. It took 15 minutes to send black and white pictures and 45 minutes to send colour pictures as they had to be sent in three separations.”

He also compared the Reuters’ coverage of two royal weddings, one in 1981 and another in 2018, that Taggart and his colleagues Mal Langsdon, J. Mitchell, and a few others were responsible for. While showing the audience wedding pictures from 1981, followed by the more recent union of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Taggart observed: “In 1981, we sent the black and white frames first, as colour versions would take more time and we were trying to defeat competition. Today, the pictures take less than a split-second to be transmitted. The difference is like night and day.”

The 1989 Romanian Revolution was up on screen next. Showing a picture of an exhausted photojournalist catching up with some sleep in a messy Bucharest hotel room, surrounded by all possible photography equipment, Taggart remarked, “What you see here was a typical wire photographer’s room in the late eighties. That phone you see in the picture remained off the hook for 10 days to ensure uninterrupted communication.”

The audience got a peek into the Reuters Tour de France press room from the year 1989, the coverage of which Taggart explained was a challenge like no other in his career. “You had to shoot in all kinds of weather; follow the cyclists on the back of a bike for hours. The conditions got quite harsh sometimes.”

“The way things have changed are incredible,” said Taggart with this sense of half disbelief about how technology has changed the profession of photojournalism in the past 40 years, right before his eyes.