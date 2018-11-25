In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Tariq Allay said that the festival presented topics and discussions on all aspects related to photography and its types within four days, in addition to organise multiple visits to photographers in various regions of Sharjah and external field workshops, "We hope that we will be able to provide a special edition this year, including all creative photographers." He added.
Tariq Allay: “Xposure” is getting brighter each year
- Sunday 25, November 2018 in 8:47 AM