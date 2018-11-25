Tariq Allay: “Xposure” is getting brighter each year

Sharjah24: Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) said that the International Photography Festival “Xposure” is getting brighter each year thanks to the guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Tariq Allay said that the festival presented topics and discussions on all aspects related to photography and its types within four days, in addition to organise multiple visits to photographers in various regions of Sharjah and external field workshops, "We hope that we will be able to provide a special edition this year, including all creative photographers." He added.