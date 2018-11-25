Sultan bin Ahmed: Sharjah Ruler support to “Xposure” made it one of the most important festivals in the region

  • Sunday 25, November 2018 in 8:44 AM
Sharjah24: Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC) confirmed that the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for the International Photography Festival “Xposure”, made it one of the most important festivals in the region.
Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed thanked all those who contributed to the success of the third edition of the “Xposure”. Added, "Today we concluded “Xposure” and thank all the audience and the photographers who have been with us at this festival."
 
More than 700 images, including 34 solo exhibitions of the world's most famous photographers, and 120 photographic works, were exhibited at the Sharjah Expo Center for more than four days in six group exhibitions for major international artistic, journalistic and creative institutions.