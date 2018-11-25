Sultan bin Ahmed: Sharjah Ruler support to “Xposure” made it one of the most important festivals in the region

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed thanked all those who contributed to the success of the third edition of the “Xposure”. Added, "Today we concluded “Xposure” and thank all the audience and the photographers who have been with us at this festival."

More than 700 images, including 34 solo exhibitions of the world's most famous photographers, and 120 photographic works, were exhibited at the Sharjah Expo Center for more than four days in six group exhibitions for major international artistic, journalistic and creative institutions.