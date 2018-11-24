Clement Carol praises the organisation of “Xposure 2018”

Visiting Xposure for the first time, Clement Carol said PSA is participating with a gallery of different photographers from around the world.

Clement Carol himself is participating with one of 38 photographs being exhibited at the event.

Thanking the organisers, Carol exclusively said to “Sharjah 24”: “It is so wonderful to be here, it is such a nice gallery, and I thank Xposure and the team for all this.”

He concluded: “I hope that we are going to continue being a part of this; I represent PSA here in the UAE.” ​