Unleash creative photographer at Xposure’s Hands on workshops

As the leading photography and educational platform, Xposure International Photography Festival has been conducting several workshops that seek to hone photographer’s ability to look at things in different ways.

Light Painting on Location

On a lovely random day in the summer of 2015, Kim Henryand Eric Pare brought a single tube and put a flashlight in it. They went to the beach and photographed the exact style that they are known for today. On yet another lovely day in the cooling air of Sharjah in 2018, Kim and Eric along with a couple of enthusiastic photographers went for an outdoor light-painting shoot where they practiced as the blue hour turned to darkness.

Attendees of the workshop mastered the technique and created artistic images that enthralled both Eric and Kim. The duo shared interesting insights and tricks that will surely be used by the students to amaze friends, family, and clients.

Photography for Image Libraries

With creative neurons triggered in the mind, this sessionprovides the platform and tools to learn valuable tips that can help take pictures that sell on image libraries. Conducted by Colin Hawkins, a professional freelance photographer who has been supplying images for Getty Images, Image Source, Alamy, and Superstock for over 15 years, this two-hour session is aimed at all skill levels.

Colin teaches the basic rules of photography and ways to utilise and break them constructively to create a great photo that gets noticed. By bending the rules, using knowledge and skill, stock photos can be a great way to make some money.

Studio Lighting for Portraiture

In the next four-hour session, Colin explained, “This workshop is especially aimed at small businesses and individuals who have little or no experience of photographing people using studio lighting but would like to learn a variety of lighting techniques in a very simple way.”

The workshop helped photographers understand the essentials of studio lighting and how to achieve what they want. After exploring the theoretical and technical aspects, Colin encouraged the students to step up and practice taking their own shots.