Gifted young generation of Arab photographers on Xposure platform

As one walks through these exhibits, it is quite evident that perceptions regarding this lens-based art have experienced a paradigm shift in the past couple of decades. Gone are the days when famous images of the Arab world would only be taken by outsidersbecause, among other reasons, pursuing an artistic profession was something one could not be proud ofback in the day.

This is why events like Xposure are vital not just for the UAE, or the region, but for the entire world, because they showcase how Arab artists are actively producing compelling work from a unique and sometimes under-represented viewpoint. In doing so, they shed light ona major shift in the overall perception about the creation and appreciation of art in the region.

The three exhibitions are champions of visual storytelling and bring to focus the huge diversity and richness of the Arab culture. From everyday life to colourful festivals, happiness on the streets, hardships of life in the desert and traditional horse races, the galleries offer a spectacular panorama of the contemporary situation in countries in Arabia and beyond.

Three exhibitions placing the region’s artists on a global stage

The Tribe exhibition highlights a selection of artists published within the eight editions of this Dubai-based magazine. The exhibition contextualises an expansive field of image-based work through various themes, while celebrating artists both internationally acclaimed,as well as those have recently been recognised.

The Union of Arab Photographers have brought together 50-plus works contributed by photography associations and galleries of professionals as well as individuals in Arab countries. In bringing their work to Xposure 2018, the Union fulfil one of their primary goals of supporting artists in the region as well as individual exhibitions in Arab and foreign countries.