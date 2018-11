“We as Photowalk Connect tribe presented the Five Senses session, all of the five senses we got it from India; my sense was taste which I was talking about,” he added.

Applauding his experience at “Xposure 2018”, Arshad concluded: “Xposure is an event that all the photographers and the photography enthusiasts wait for every year. It’s really amazing to be part of this event and to be here.”​