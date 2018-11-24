Joel Shoot: Photos could capture the essence of life

“It is a photographic connector, whereas we call ourselves a tribe of likeminded photographers who travel to India,” he explained

Talking exclusively to Sharjah 24, Shoot elaborated: “What is so unique about Photowalk Connect is that we all have a similar approach to photography which is not just to make nice photographs but to really connect with the essence of the landscapes and the people who we encounter. “

He concluded, “It is really a privilege to be here in order to showcase something that really comes from the heart, and to have an opportunity for a forum like this in order to present this to the public.”​