SCPN participates in “Voice of Childhood” Marathon in Dubai

Aisha Abdullah bin Ali, Executive Director of SCPN said that the Network’s participation in the Marathon came in celebration of World Children’s Day in light of the Network’s keenness to be present in activities and events concerning the world of childhood, and to be interacting and communicating with institutions that care for children such as Dubai Police and this important sporting event.

She added: “This sporting, informative event which was attended by more than 1500 students from government and private schools, aimed to highlight children's rights and the need to respect them, spread the culture of protecting children, introduce children to their rights and ways to defend them, as well as enhance their mental and physical abilities and disseminate a culture of preserving their right to education, health, food, water and a decent life in a manner that encourages them to claim and protect these rights. This all falls within the Network’s plan to promote sports values and engagement through its Students’ membership and to create a unique environment for its members.”

She pointed out that the Network seeks to diversify its various plans and programmes to ensure a future suitable for children in the UAE. The Network's participation in this marathon comes in line with its agenda and contributes to highlighting its image and spreading its culture and goals, as well as promoting the Network’s specialties and Membership programmes.

She explained that the participation of children in such sports activities promotes better health and helps in ridding some children of excessive weight. She called on participants not to stop doing sports and to exercise as much as possible, creating a model for a disease-free childhood and a happy, healthy life. She noted that Dubai Police has honoured the Network in recognition for its participation in the Marathon.