Brig. Gen. Bin Amer chairs 11th meeting of Sharjah Police Higher Leadership Committee

The meeting underlined the necessity to achieve the highest levels of security, safety, stability and services delivered as well as ensure their rights and overcome the difficulties they face through adopting best practices and delivering comprehensive security services in translation of the visions and aspirations of the wise leadership consolidating community security and achieving the strategic objectives aimed at supporting security as a fundamental basis for progress in various economic, social, political and developmental fields.

The meeting also reviewed its agenda, decisions and recommendations issued at the recent meetings of the leadership

At the end of the meeting, Brig. Gen. Bin Amer expressed his appreciation for the efforts exerted by various departments of Sharjah Police in maintaining their level of readiness and their incessant efforts to improve their performance and upgrade the services delivered to the public.