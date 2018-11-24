Rashid Al Mazrouei: “Xposure” … a melting pot of cultures

During his participation in the four-day prestigious event, Al Mazrouei called on the public to visit the festival and other similar festivals, pointing out that these festivals provide an opportunity for cultural convergence and learning about various cultures represented by world most renowned photography veterans and experts.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Mazrouei added that it is his third participation in the International Photography Festival”Xposure 2018”, hailing the efforts of SGMB for the thrilling organisation of such cultural melting pot.