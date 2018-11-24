Kirti Devnani: “Xposure” is a great learning experience

“We have wonderful stalls over here with the best of the best photographs exhibited each year,” she added.

In an exclusive talk with “Sharjah 24” at Xposure 2018, Devnani elaborated on the opportunity the festival provides to young photographers globally.

“It is very inspiring for us photographers to see the different frames, and to see the different perspectives that each and every one of them have.”

Sending a message to photo enthusiasts from around the world, Devnani said that “It is a great learning experience and all the amateur photographers should always come to Xposure because there is so much more to learn.”​