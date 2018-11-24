Briefing session for members of Sharjah Youth Parliament in its 7th cycle

The briefing session was held at the headquarters of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah and was attended by the 80 members of the 7th cycle, who are members of Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Ladies of Sharjah. Also in attendance were students from the second cycle elementary and secondary public and private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, and a number of active youth graduates from the 5th and 6th parliament cycles, with a view to enhancing convergence of ideas, transferring experiences, and passing on the task of forging ahead on the path of Sharjah Youth Parliament to the new members. Attendees also watched a documentary film about the parliament’s 6th cycle and its most important recommendations.

Fatima Mohammed Musharbak, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Sharjah Youth Parliament, delivered a speech welcoming the new members and the promising young role models from the two previous parliamentary cycles. She went on to point out that this program is one of the most important parliamentary experiences established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, as a platform for young people to freely express their views and aspirations for the future.

“The 7th cycle of the Sharjah Youth Parliament is held under the slogan Community Service Is Leadership. This slogan embodies your role as young leaders serving the community and engaging with the issues of the nation. You are the leaders of tomorrow and our hope for the future. It is our duty to care for you, to nurture you, to involve you in the process of development, and to make sure you are qualified to assume leadership positions and to take on the responsibility of your roles in serving your country,” said Musharbak addressing the new members. She added, “It is our honor to have graduated close to 500 young men and ladies from this program over the past six cycles; some of whom have become members of the Sharjah Advisory Council or are now media professionals and distinguished employees of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.”

Through a detailed presentation by Mohammed Al Muzaini and Aisha Al Suwaidi, members of the 7th cycle had the opportunity to become acquainted with Sharjah Youth Parliament regulations, rights and obligations, as well as the mechanisms for organizing parliamentary sessions and selecting topics for member discussions with officials.

Graduates of previous cycles shared their parliamentary experiences and the most valuable skills acquired during the 5th and 6th cycles, which contributed to developing their knowledge and ensured that they were well qualified to participate in parliamentary activities at the Arab and global levels.

It is worth mentioning that Sharjah Youth Parliament aims to train young men and young ladies aged between 13 and 16 on the basics of parliamentary work in accordance with Shoora principles to enable them to participate effectively in the comprehensive development process witnessed by the UAE.