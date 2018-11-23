Khalid Al Midfa: “Xposure” is a new feather in the cap of Sharjah’s calendar of achievements

Dr. Al Midfa congratulated the organisers of the event spearheaded by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Al Midfa described the third edition of the International Photography Festival as a top-notch and highly distinguished event where specialised sessions and workshops were presented by world leading photographers.

He added that the Festival is a new addition to the rich cultural record of the Emirate of Sharjah, saying that “Shams” is one of the biggest beneficiaries from such festivals.