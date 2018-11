“I’ll be sharing my knowledge and experience with all the participants here,” he added.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Akhtar valued the opportunity “Xposure” grants its attendees. “It’s such a great platform for all the photographers to showcase their work, and to learn from others,” he stated.

He concluded “I recommend everyone to visit Xposure, see others’ work, and learn from them.”​