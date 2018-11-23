Essdras M Suarez: “Xposure” is the best by far

He stated that he personally has two exhibits one of which is a retrospective of his work dating for twenty years as a photojournalist covering conflicts, disasters, and portraiture.

He added that he has an exhibit on Cuba named “An Eye on Cuba”.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of Xposure 2018, Suarez explained that he had attended a lot of festivals around the world, but “Xposure” in Sharjah is by far the best and top -notch.

He added: “Today I am visiting a local mosque with my students; the Imam has invited us, he is making us feel very welcome; it’s an amazing experience.”