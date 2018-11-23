Kathy Moran: “Xposure” is an incredible opportunity

Sharjah 24: National Geographic photo editor Kathy Moran spoke about her experience at the International Photography Festival “Xposure 2018,” held at Expo Centre Sharjah.
“It is such a pleasure to be back at Xposure. I was here last year and couldn’t wait to get back,” she added.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” at Xposure 2018, Moran elaborated on the opportunity the festival provides to photographers globally.
 
“I think Xposure is such an incredible opportunity to bring photographers and editors together from around the world; it’s also fascinating for us to meet photographers from around the Middle East.”
 
She concluded, “I just can’t thank Xposure enough for bringing us all together, and giving us this opportunity.”​