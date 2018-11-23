John Drew Altdoeffer: Life is beautiful, take a step back

“My work is all about solitude and peace. And really just taking a step back from the hustle and bustle of everybody’s day.”

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” at Xposure 2018, Altdoeffer stressed the importance of finding beauty “in the most mundane objects and locations” where he said: “There is no internet, there is no cell phone, and there is no people. And I hope that some of my work conveys that message to the people that come and see it.”

He concluded, “Stepping away, being yourself, finding yourself and finding solitude is what all these images are about”.