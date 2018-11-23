Lars Boering hails the great improvement and organisation of “Xposure 2018”

He added that he is doing portfolio reviews, and presenting the work from photographers from all over the globe.

Commenting on Xposure’s development, in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Boering stated: “Sharjah is doing an amazing job with Xposure. I think Xposure, compared to last year, has grown again and is doing an incredible job in displaying work of photographers in a way that photography really deserves it.”

“For me, it’s really a pleasure to be her,” he continued.

Boering explained: “I’m here today to do portfolio reviews. So, I am looking at the work of photographers that live in the Emirates. I am trying to improve the work they do, or give them some guidance.”

He concluded: “Photography is something that everybody can do but if you really want to be good at it, it needs you to step up all the time.” ​