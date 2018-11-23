Xposure highlights Syrian refugees struggles through 500 children’s lenses

The documentary showed the dire conditions of Syrians refugees living in makeshift tents made of basic fabrics, providing little to nothing in protection from the scorching summer heat, or rough cold winters. It also recorded statements of children longing for security and their safe return to their previous life in Syria.

Through his lens, Hayder focused on the outcomes of war, its effects on displaced people, especially on children who lack the basic necessities to survive and lead normal lives, and the emotional trauma they carry. He also highlighted the dangers that refugees go through and the perilous paths they take that leave many dead in search of shelter and safety.

The “Moment 2 Project” was launched in cooperation with UNICEF and focuses on Syrian refugees between the ages of 7-12. It aims to utilise imagery as a way of therapy for children who can express themselves and highlight their challenges in artistic and peaceful means,” said Hayder.

“The idea behind the project is to provide 500 cameras to children and teach them how to use them as a tool a to document their daily activities and living conditions. Additionally, with these cameras, we can identify their talents, and nurture them. Children have a unique point of view. Through their lenses, the world can see first-hand refugees’ struggles, and the responsibilities that fall on us to help them,” he added.