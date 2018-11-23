Images of past, present and future in focus at Xposure 2018

Eric Paré and Kim Henry - What began as an adventure became our lives

Tube light-painting has become one of the most popular forms of modern photography. Two of the most recognisable light painting artists at the moment, Eric Paré and Kim Henry, took the Xposure stage on Wednesday evening to uncover fascinating details about astrophotography and light painting at an inspiring photography talk titled ‘Traces of Light’.

Through a presentation titled ‘Tube Stories’, the two visual artists took the audience on a journey of how they had travelled to places afar, seeking the right playground to experiment with light, space and time to create their psychedelic masterpieces, most of which have a strong celestial vibe.

The two photographers shared their craft, their love for landscapes – both natural and urban and the simple tricks with the tube that they use to shoot against the sunset and the blue hour.

The talk about the tubes they use to shoot the flash light and create effects by using simple accessories like feathers on top of zip ties, simple plastic caps to capture the light and make it rebound within different coloured tubes, and other hassle-free tricks to create stunning imagery was riveting, especially to people not previously aware of light painting.

Keith Berr – It’s family out there. That’s why you want to save the salt

Eric’s playful session on light painting was followed by a conversation on a weightier topic - one that is concerned with the endangered Bonneville Salt Flats due to decades of continuous mineral extraction, salt depletion and government neglect. The talk, titled, ‘Save the Salt’, was delivered by award-winning commercial and fine art photographer from Cleveland, US, Keith Berr. Through his photo campaign named the same, Berr shed light on the historic landmark that is slowly dying.

“Every year, I dedicate myself to a pro bono project, in my quest to give back to society in one form or another. A lot of the salt from these flats has been removed. People come here every year in August for Speed Week where they compete to go as fast as they can on land. There are no trophies or money given out as prize, but a sense of comradeship, a sense of family that makes this event, and the Bonneville Salt Flats, so important.”

He noted that the salt flats have gone from seven feet in thickness to a few inches, and that 100,000 acres of salt have been reduced to a mere 30,000 acres. The longest line of racing tracks that once extended to 13 miles is 8 miles, at the most, today.

David Burnett - You can’t tell an age is golden until long after it’s disappeared

The last talk for the day was delivered by American photojournalist David Burnett, and titled ‘If Only We Knew’. It chronicled Burnett’s 50-year journey covering breaking news, the summer and winter Olympics, American presidents and Jamaican reggae stars, in what he referred to as the ‘golden age’.

The audiences were also treated to his coverage of the Vietnam War, when he was working for TIME Magazine. It included shots taken in the make-shift hospitals, on the battlefield, inside the bunkers and of the air raids, as well as some more congenial ones of soldiers sharing a meal and enjoying a Bob Hope concert. “I look back at the pictures of soldiers on both sides, and cannot help but think how young those men were.”

The power of pictures, or even of one picture, was emphasised by Burnett. He urged the photographers in the audience to really spend time honing their craft. “I was with Bob Marley in Paris for his Exodus Tour in 1977, and I love how he scotch taped a picture of Hailie Selassie on his guitar. We were riding on a bus together across the European continent, and all it took was a magic phone call to get this spectacular gig.”